Topeka church, Washburn athletes show community support at block party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A group of Washburn athletes are doing more than playing sports and attending college in Topeka. They are showing people the community matters, partnering with the El Shaddai Church in East Topeka.

“Get out there and know our neighbor,” Shanae Holman said with the church. “That means when one man hurts, another hurts. So we’re in this together. And if we just stay in the four walls, we aren’t doing our job.”

Washburn student-athletes came out to play basketball and face paint with kids, showing support for the university and people in Topeka go hand in hand.

“It’s important for us to get out and have them see that we’re college kids just like every other university,” Washburn Women’s Basketball player Hunter Bentley said. “We want their support and much as we want to give ours out too.”

For church members, it was a way to show the East Topeka community can come together for fun and support.

“People assume it’s more impoverished and a higher in crime area,” Shanae said. “But we’re here in the parking lot having a good time. Kids are running around, we’re loving on them.”

Loving each other as family, showing community support can’t happen alone.

“I think it’s a great thing that this church is incumbent in this neighborhood,” church member Shelby Ross said. “Because it gives people a chance to learn about the lord and be excited. And to have festivities like this.”