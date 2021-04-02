Topeka churches prepare for Easter weekend during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s Easter weekend and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, the safest way to observe religious and spiritual holidays this year is to gather virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least six feet apart from others.

Enjoy traditional meals with those who live with you.

Practice religious holiday customs at home.

Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor.

Watch virtual religious and cultural performances.

Attend religious ceremonies virtually.

Both Sacred Heart Church and St. Joseph Church in Topeka will be holding both virtual and in-person ceremonies.

Father Tim Haberkorn said he’s noticed more attendance since vaccine distribution has gone up. Still, he said they are keeping safety rules in place.

“We want everybody to celebrate Easter and all the great services and events that take place during this Holy Week,” Haberkorn said. “But also be mindful that we want to do our best to keep everyone safe.”

Haberkorn said they are suggesting mask wearing while at church.

He said they have blocked off every other row in both Sacred Heart and St. Joseph to promote social distancing.