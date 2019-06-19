Topeka city council agrees on 17 percent pay raise for water division employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka city council voted to end a nearly two-year-long contract dispute with the labor union representing the water division.

The council voted to give the employees a 17 percent pay increase over the next three years.



Councilman Mike Lesser said the pay raise will likely be covered within the water budget.

"The union got some of the things that were important to them in the wage increase and then I think the city was able to keep a little bit of management oversight by dictating the second shift," said Lesser.

The council also voted on terms for creating a second shift to cut down on the number of overtime hours.