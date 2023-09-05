TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tuesday night, the Topeka City Council took a big step toward helping older people afford to stay in their homes. It’s been a hot topic in recent months as skyrocketing home prices have driven up local property values.

With nine votes to one, the governing body approved a 2024 Property Tax Relief Program.

It’s a pilot program modeled after the state homestead refund rebate program.

Topeka residents who are 65 and older with a household income of less than or equal to $37,750 per year and have resided in their homes for at least five years are eligible. The main goal is to help keep these people in their homes so that they can age in place. This program will only deal with Topeka’s portion of the property tax. Those who are eligible are also able to take part in existing state property tax relief programs – like the homestead refund.

“I just think anytime we can get property tax relief to citizens, that’s great.” District 8 Councilman Spencer Duncan said. “And anytime we can target communities in need that’s even better and that’s what this did, and I’m glad the council supported it.”

While this will only be available for those 65 and older, Duncan tells 27 News that the goal is to one day try and get property rebates for everyone. The program has a fiscal note of about $300,000 in next year’s budget. People can start applying for this program on January 1, 2024.