TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council has decided to move forward with a new housing incentive they hope will boost future economic growth.

With an increasing demand for housing, a recent study found more homes are needed to boost the future economic growth and development of the city. Tuesday’s decision lays the groundwork for the city to offer financial incentives to home builders interested in undeveloped parts of town. City leaders believe this will result in a rise in housing stock in the community.

How you can be first to ride the new Gage Park train

The city already has its first applicant. The Mission Ridge subdivision would create 48 duplexes and 92 single-family homes. This will be on 29 acres of vacant land at the intersection of 41st and Wanamaker.

“What this tonight was is a subdivision in southwest Topeka that will go now to a department of commerce for consideration,” Topeka City Manger Stephen Wade said. “Once that’s reviewed by the State Department of Commerce, it will come back to the governing body now for some consideration that we will vote on.”

Click here for more Local News stories

Wade says this should happen in late March to early April.