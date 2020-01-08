Topeka City Council bans panhandling in some busy intersections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted 8-1 to ban panhandling at some busy intersections.

The council met Tuesday evening to vote on this matter.

This ordinance would also impact drivers who hand out money as well.

Discussions for the ordinance started about a year ago to stop some of the panhandling in the city. While city leaders say they can’t ban panhandling altogether because of free speech issues, they are looking to prevent it at the intersections with the most crashes.

The fine for breaking the law would be up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.

The city said it only applies to the busy intersections, so it wouldn’t prevent people from panhandling in other parts of town.

The city conducted a study to find out where the crashes were happening and found that distracted driving led to 20% of the crashes in Topeka.

The following 23 intersections now have “restricted pedestrian activity”: