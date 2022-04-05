TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council discussed the possibility of installing a new ordinance on Tuesday which would restrict the use of bicycles, scooters, skateboards and other forms of transportation in the North Topeka Arts District.

This new ordinance would mirror another ordinance currently in effect for downtown Topeka which regulates the use of bicycles. This ordinance was established in April of 2014 and states that: “No person shall ride a bicycle upon a sidewalk within the central business district.”

The City Council members debated the issue at length, with some bringing up safety concerns for pedestrians who might be hit by passing bicycles, scooters or skateboards on the narrow sidewalks in the NOTO. Others, such as Councilman Brett Kell, worried the addition of more ‘bubbles’ where people aren’t allowed to ride bikes may pose problems.

“If we keep on expanding this, where are people going to be able to ride a bike?” Kell said. “And there are a lot of people that go to NOTO that go on bikes.”

The ordinance, according to the council, will only impact those riding on sidewalks, leaving the streets open. The ordinance would also address those cyclists towing carts riding through the area, which could create a “pedestrian safety hazard” according to interim City Manager Bill Cochran.

“What this is doing is its mirroring… NOTO wants to become very similar to downtown Topeka in the aspect of several of the economic development type issues, and so what they want to do is they want to mirror… they want to be just like downtown Topeka,” Cochran said.

The City Council did not make a decision on the ordinance on Tuesday night, but tabled the discussion for a future meeting. To watch the full City Council discussion on Facebook, go here.