Topeka city council defers decision on labor contract dispute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The contract dispute between the Topeka city management staff and the water department was the main focus of Tuesday's city council meeting.

Wages, retroactive pay and a second shift are the issues that the two sides can't come to an agreement on.



The labor union representing the water department is requesting a 17 percent pay increase, while the city wants to give the workers an 11.5 percent increase over three years.

Both sides presented their cases to the council, but the council wasn't completely satisfied with the information presented from either side.

"I just think the council felt like they needed a bit more time to review the information, ask some additional questions, and aren't comfortable with voting quite yet," said council member Mike Lesser.



The council voted to defer the discussion and will pick it back up next week.