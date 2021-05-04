Topeka City Council expected to vote on Downtown Topeka Master Plan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is expected to vote on adopting a master plan for the downtown area at its meeting Tuesday night. The master plan was developed following a market study in 2019.

The Downtown Topeka Master Plan looks at the area as nine districts and plots a path for growth over the next ten years.

President of Downtown Topeka Inc. Rhiannon Friedman said adopting the master plan will help bring developers to the area.

“Our goal is is to take the master plan and get it in front of developers,” Friedman said. “The more that they see that we have a plan and we have a guide for the future and development of downtown, it really gives the reassurance that they are working with a community that understands its direction.” President of Downtown Topeka Inc. Rhiannon Friedman

Friedman said the plan looks at land use, residential space, commercial space and office space. She said residential space is the natural next focus for downtown.

“As we continue to draw people down here we have a lot of workers that are here during the day,” Friedman said. “It’s going to be getting the residents that are here to make that 24 hour cycle in downtown.”

The Topeka City Council meeting starts Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Click here to look at the master plan presentation.