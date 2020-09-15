Topeka City Council expected to vote on Ramada West apartments project Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council will be voting on whether to change zoning to allow the former Ramada West Hotel to become an apartment building. The building at 605 Southwest Fairlawn Road has sat vacant since the Ramada West Hotel closed in 2017.

Repvblik LLC is developing the project. “Plato’s Cave Topeka” will feature 170 apartments. Owner Richard Rubin said he has been converting properties like this for more than a decade. He said this project is his most ambitious project yet.

“It will already be a massive step forward for us on the design perspective,” Rubin said. “In terms of the amenities that we offer to the residents, it will be just a quantum leap forward from what we’ve had previously.”

The project will feature mostly studio and one bedroom apartments, with a few two bedroom units as well. Rubin said most of the apartments will be between $550 and $600 a month with all bills paid. He also said the complex will offer a number of perks.

“The apartments, together with a co-working space,” Rubin said. “Micro-storage for the tenants living on property, a daycare facility, gym, media room and other amenities that will be for the exclusive use of the residents.”

If the council approves the project, Rubin said construction could begin in three to four weeks. He said the anticipate construction taking a little less than one year.

The Topeka City Council meets at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the city council chambers in downtown Topeka. The meeting will be live streamed on COX Channel 4 and on the City of Topeka website.