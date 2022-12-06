TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council officially filled the empty District 9 seat on Tuesday night.

Michelle Hoferer was selected to fill the open spot after receiving enough votes from the city council. Hoferer will serve in the position for four years.

The city council announced that it was looking at five possible candidates to fill the District 9 position on Nov. 22. These candidates included Michela Saunders, Joe Cheray, Nicholas Trammell, Michelle Hoferer and Janel Johnson. 27 News spoke with the candidates on Nov. 25.

The former District 9 city councilman, Mike Lesser, announced that he would be resigning from his position as of Nov. 1, 2022.