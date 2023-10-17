TOPEKA (KSNT) – City leaders have agreed to pay for Hotel Topeka, in full by the end of October.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Topeka City council members passed a resolution finalizing the purchase of Hotel Topeka at City Center. Councilmembers approved paying the remaining $6.9 million needed to buy the property seven to two, with council women Christina Valdivia-Alcala and Sylvia Ortiz voting against it.

The governing body approved the purchase in May of this year for $7.6 million. Before tonight’s meeting, $767,000 has already been deposited for the hotel. The city’s ultimate goal is to secure an entity that will purchase, operate, and manage the hotel.

The closing date on the hotel is set for Oct. 31 at which point the city says it will pay the remaining balance.