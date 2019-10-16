Topeka City Council holds public meeting for new downtown TIF district

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is aiming to designate a new tax increment financing district in downtown Topeka.

The purpose is to help offset development costs and allow new property taxes stemming from increased property value to pay for renovations.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout stopped by KSNT News Wednesday morning to discuss how Tuesday night’s meeting went.

If approved, the district would include the area from Topeka Boulevard to Adams Street and from the Kansas River to 17th Street. The money the district would generate would be used to cover the development costs.

Other TIF districts include College Hill and Wheatfield Village.

Members of the City Council decided Tuesday to push any further discussion about a downtown TIF district until December.