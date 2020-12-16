Topeka City Council includes gender identity, orientation in city nondiscrimination protections

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Council members updated the City of Topeka’s discrimination policy Tuesday night to include gender identity, genetic information, military status, and sexual orientation under its protection.

Topeka City Council members voted 9-0 to amend the current policy.

Why It Matters: Under the new policy, council members increased protections specifically pertaining to sexual orientation, gender identity, and military status.

The original policy included “discrimination against persons by reason of race, religion, creed, color, sex, disability, national origin or ancestry or age.”

The text below in red are the changes made to the policy:

The new policy includes “discrimination against persons by reason of their age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other factor protected by law (“protected class”).”

This change expands on the generic categories of “sex” by including orientation and identification, making it harder for a person or organization to discriminate. It also includes the category of “veteran status” which was completely unprotected in the previous policy.

For example, this expands the policy beyond the simple male and female context of “sex” to include LGBTQ+ people under the protections through the language of “gender identity” and “genetic information.”

“I’m interested as to why people asked us to vote in a certain way,” said Councilman Michael Padilla. “There are a lot of people where this will be an indication that our city is listening and is taking the appropriate actions to make all of us feel comfortable in this community.”

In addition to the added protection, the amendment excludes “creed”, which is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “a brief authoritative formula of religious belief” or “a set of fundamental beliefs.” However, the policy does still include “religion” under its protection.

Click below to read the amended policy:

Background and Additional Information: Discussions for this amendment began in the Fall of 2019, with the Topeka Human Relations Commission pushing to update and expand on protections under city policy.

“It’s basically supporting how we feel and that we are strong about how we feel regarding this,” said Councilwoman Christina Aldivia-Acala. “It’s going to show a good strong support from us… and people need to remember that.”

The updated policy now states:

The practice or policy of discrimination against persons by reason of their age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other factor protected by law (“protected class”) is a matter of concern to the City since such discrimination not only threatens the rights and privileges of the inhabitants of the City but also menaces the institutions and foundations of a free democratic state. Amended Policy of the City of Topeka on Discrimination

Someone charged with an initial conviction will be fined up to $1,000, a prison sentence of up to six months, or both. On a second conviction, pines increase up to $2,500 with a year long sentence or both, according to the amended policy.