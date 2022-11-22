TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka City Council is looking into five candidates to fill the District 9 seat on the Topeka City Council.

This is after Mike Lesser stepped down from the position as District 9 Council Member last month.

Filling this seat is a little different: the current council members will appoint someone to fill District 9, instead of having community members vote on a candidate. Topeka City Council members serve four-year terms.

“On December the 6th, Mr. Mayor, you guys will, the council will conduct interviews with those applicants, and then we hope to have a swearing-in ceremony on December 13th,” said Stephen Wade, Topeka City Manager.

The five candidates are Michela Saunders, Joe Cheray, Nicholas Trammell, Michelle Hoferer and Janel Johnson.