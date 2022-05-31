TOPEKA (KSNT) – A special meeting took place on Tuesday to address the issues with on and off street parking rates downtown.

Parking rates have not changed since 2010 and Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla thinks an increase is only practical. The mayor says the biggest take away from the meeting was the agreement to not use general funds to pay for parking garages. Padilla says this, along with other recommendations, help to direct him to what is next.

“I always encourage people to get ahold of their councilmembers, not necessarily the mayor’s office,” Padilla said. “Get ahold of that councilmember, who’s district you live in, let them know how you feel about it so they can bring it to the conversation.”

The conversations about work towards parking maintenance, prices, payment options and more are still in the works, the mayor said tonight was just a discussion.

During the meeting, the council also discussed the results from an online parking survey. When participants were asked if they have difficulty finding an available parking stall/space within an acceptable distance from their destination, 52% said yes, sometimes, 26% said yes, frequently and 22% said no, never.

The city is also deciding whether to repair or demolish the Uptowner Parking garage and replace it with a brand new garage. They have to weigh finances and the number of spaces needed at this location.