TOPEKA (KSNT) – There were many topics on the agenda at Tuesday’s city council meeting, one of which impacts downtown businesses.

The continuation of taxing downtown businesses was approved. The hope of doing this is to keep downtown Topeka an attractive environment and to continue to improve it.

It’s called a business improvement district. The goal, to create an attractive physical and economic environment. With the continuation of it, businesses will be taxed no more than $15,000 dollars a year. The amount of it depends on the square footage and area of where the business stands downtown.

“I think it helps to contribute to the district as a whole,” Supersonic Music owner, Derek Sharp said. “That customers will come and go to one place and then stumble into another, and just experience a better downtown all around.”

The money will go towards things like outdoor cleaning maintenance, landscape improvement and more. Something that helps business, according to Moburts owner Albert Struttman.

“Nicer sidewalks and things do, but the maintenance to those are also important,” Struttman said.

Another aspect that the taxed money will go towards is special events like parades. While Struttman says improvements and maintenance downtown bring in business, special events do not.

“Then I pay to draw businesses down here to take my business on the special events,” Struttman said. “Parades do not bring me business, they bring people downtown to see a parade, they’re not shopping on those days. It’s an exposure day I understand that, but that’s not a sales day.”

And its not just businesses that will be taxed. Stand alone buildings as well. Something that Sharp says is only fair.

“The buildings that are unoccupied started to get taxed differently, I think that’s made a big difference,” Sharp said. “The folks that weren’t paying much at all that have to suddenly start to pay some, kind of get their skin in the game and they might want to make their space ore readily available for someone to rent or buy to come put a business.”

Last year’s budget was $309,000 for the program. This year it’s just over $198,000.