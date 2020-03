TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted to establish a state of emergency at a special meeting held Thursday evening.

This allows City Manager Brent Trout to make decisions necessary to continue city operations amidst the constantly-evolving circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council voted to temporarily suspend governing body rules until May 6. Council members and city officials will work from home until then.

