TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted to pass a water rate increase on Tuesday night.

Topekans can expect to see a 7.5% increase on water rates, a 7.5% increase on storm water rates and 2% on waste water rates. These rates are lower than what was originally proposed.

The increases are for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The vote passed eight to two, with districts nine and eight voting against the ordinance.