Topeka city council reviews excessive force policies with Topeka police

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka city council asked to hear a review of Topeka Police policies after the recent national attention to police brutality.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran spoke about how they’ve already banned some excessive uses of force like the choke hold. City council members also asked questions about police recruiting and racial biases. Chief Cochran said he is more than happy to answer questions and be transparent about their tactics.

“We already don’t do those things. We don’t shoot at moving cars, we don’t do anything around the neck,” said Cochran. “I’m very pleased with where we are at especially when we are talking about the things going on, on the national level, I feel very good where we are at.”

Cochran says he hopes to have more open discussions with the public in the near future.