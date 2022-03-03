TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is looking for input on determining social services eligibility for American Rescue Plan Act Funding.

The public input session is being hosted by the Topeka City Council’s Policy and Finance Committee and will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at the Holliday Building located at 620 SE Madison St. The session’s purpose is to gather feedback from the Topeka community regarding what criteria and qualifications should be met in order to be eligible to apply for the $10 million in ARPA funding the City Council voted to allocate to social services.

“This will be a deliberative process with decisions made based on input we receive from Topekans,” Topeka’s Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan, and the Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee, said. “This is just one step in a layered process, and we look forward to hearing directly from citizens regarding their expectations of us during this process.”

To sign up for public comment, go here. The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. March 23. Public comment can be given in-person or via Zoom and it will be limited to four minutes per person.

The City of Topeka received $45,676,831 in ARPA funding earlier this year and set aside $10 million for social services.