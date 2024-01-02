TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new year means Topeka has two new leaders.

Back in November, Topeka elected two new council members, David Banks to represent District 4 and Marcus Miller to represent District 6. Two council members who were re-elected are Spencer Duncan from District 8 and Christina Valdivia-Alcala representing District 2.

Miller told 27 News that the excitement from the election hasn’t worn off, but rather it’s continuing to grow as he starts his new job as a voice for his community.

“My history has been to fall on the sword for others all the time, and this is the one place that I wanted to be able to do that,” Miller said. “So, being able to point a voice to those who don’t have that voice, that’s what my platform is for now.”

“It’s just a great honor to continue to be able to serve people who I’ve known my whole life,” Duncan said. “More importantly, I really take the trust they’ve given me seriously, and I know that I don’t represent me, I represent them.”

All four council members, returning and new, were sworn in at Tuesday’s city council meeting, the first of 2024.