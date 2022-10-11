TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ten years are up and it’s time for community members and council members to come up with a “perfect plan” of redistricting the capital city.

The Topeka city council is discussing the redistricting of nine districts on Tuesday night. Committees have been meeting for several months to create a map to best equally split the population of Topeka to fit all of the districts. Redistricting is based on how much the population changes in Topeka, some neighborhoods might have a higher population than others.

This system allows the council to best represent everyone in Topeka and their communities.

“You want them to be reasonably, the precincts that are gathered into one district, to reasonably represent the people that are there and the people that are there,” said Karen Hiller, District 1 Councilwoman.

After tonight’s meeting, the council will meet one or two more times in November to discuss and create a final map. The goal of the council members is to vote on the proposed map by Dec. 30.