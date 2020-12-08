Topeka City Council to consider adding additional sales tax to Downtown Ramada

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council will hear a proposal Tuesday night to turn the Downtown Ramada Hotel into a Community Improvement District. This would add an additional two percent sales tax to the hotel.

According to city documents, the hotel is looking at starting $4 million worth of improvements. These include things like replacing windows, improving parking lots, replacing sprinkler systems and upgrading elevator controls. The plans also include converting 50 hotel rooms into apartments.

City Manager Brent Trout said the hotel’s owners will having their own financing for the project. The sales tax funds would help offset that cost as the money comes in.

“It is a property that we want to see continue to be viable and strong presence in our downtown area,” Trout said. “Having a couple of hotels in the downtown area is an important thing for our community.”

This is an action item on the city council agenda. This means the city council is expected to vote on the proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Topeka City Council meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be entirely on Zoom. Click here to watch online.