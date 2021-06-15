Topeka City Council to discuss e-scooter issues at Tuesday night meeting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council will be discussing issues with e-scooters during its meeting Tuesday night. Bird Scooters launched in Topeka in April. According to the company, more than 4,500 riders have used the service.

The council requested a representative from Bird appear to answer questions and address concerns about the service. City Councilwoman Karen Hiller said there are currently a number of rules that are not being enforced, like no riding on downtown sidewalks.

“People are on the sidewalks all the time,” Hiller said. “The reason for having them banned from sidewalks downtown is because people live here and there are lots of stores that open as well onto the sidewalk. If somebody is screaming by on wheels on the sidewalk there’s likely to be an accident.”

Hiller said there has also been a problem with underage riders. Riders are supposed to be 18 years or older, according to the contract with Bird. Hiller said they are also supposed to be wearing helmets, but neither rule is being enforced.

A representative from Bird is going to present possible remedies to the council. These include requiring riders to scan their ID on the app before riding. They also include electronically limiting how the scooters can be ridden in the downtown area.

The Topeka City Council will meet starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the City Council Chambers at 214 East 8th Street.