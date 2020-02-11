Topeka City Council to hear update on city-wide housing study

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council will hear an update on a city-wide housing study during its meeting Tuesday night. Development Strategies, a St. Louis-based urban planning and real estate consulting firm, is conducting the study.

This study is looking at all housing in the city of Topeka, ranging from affordable housing up to luxury real estate. Sasha Haehn, director of neighborhood relations, said the city can use the data collected to address housing issues.

“Topeka hasn’t had a study looking at the housing conditions and needs in the community since 1990,” Haehn said. “We haven’t had the data available to inform our decisions.”

There is a power point posted on the city’s website inside Tuesday’s meeting agenda. It shows that Development Strategies is highlighting a number of goals and six strategies to achieve those goals.

Improve the quality of the existing housing stock

Address abandoned and vacant properties

Expand resources to encourage housing stability and support home ownership

Support development of a diverse mix of housing types

Expand production of affordable housing to enhance economic mobility

Expand financial and organizational capacity

The city-wide housing study is still on-going. It began in fall 2019 and is expected to wrap up in this next two to three months.

The Topeka City Council meeting begins at 6 pm Tuesday night in the city council chambers at 214 E. 8th Street in downtown Topeka. The housing study update is listed as a non-action item towards the end of the meeting.