TOPEKA (KSNT) – There were many topics on the agenda at Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, one of which impacts downtown businesses. Councilman Spencer Duncan stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning to give us the details.

The council voted Tuesday night to approve continuing taxing downtown businesses in the Business Improvement District. The goal is to create an attractive physical and economic environment. With the continuation, businesses will be taxed no more than $15,000 a year. It all depends on the square footage and the area where the business is at in downtown.

The money will go toward things like outdoor cleaning maintenance and landscape improvement, as well as special events like parades.

Voting unanimously, the council approved continuing service fees in the Topeka Tourism Business Improvement District. Since 2018, the city has collected a fee of $1 for each night someone stays in a Topeka hotel room. The money goes to improve public spaces like Evergy Plaza and support for community events.

A proposal that could increase people’s water bills was also discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting. The city said the rate increases are needed to combat the effects of inflation, existing debt service, regulatory requirements and deferred maintenance.

Topeka currently has about $70 million worth of water lines in need of repair or replacement, and inflation is expected to raise operating costs as much as 30% in coming years. Under the proposal, Topeka households would see their water bills go up just under 10% each year through 2026.