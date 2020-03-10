Topeka City Council votes to approve demolishing 2 homes in historic district

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted 10-0 Tuesday to demolish two houses in the Holliday Park neighborhood.

The council considered two separate proposals to allow the city to demolish two houses:

1104 SW Western Ave

1108 SW Western Ave

The city’s neighborhood relations department said both houses should be demolished due to extensive fire damage and unsafe conditions.

The house at 1104 SW Western caught fire in December, causing more than $75,000 worth of damage. The house at 1108 SW Western was also damaged in the fire.