TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council has voted to approve a proposed utility rate ordinance to pay for a needed overhaul of the city’s water infrastructure. In a 7-2 vote Tuesday night, council members Spencer Duncan and Christina Valdivia-Alcala voted against the measure.

In December, Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade presented a proposal to the city council to increase utility rates. He said the increase is needed to address deferred maintenance and keep up with rising operating costs.

The city held a series of public meetings to get input from residents about the proposal. It also worked to find ways to reduce the amount of money needed to address the problems.

The rate increases were proposed for a three-year span from 2024 through 2026. The city says it will be able to proactively address those issues, rather than having to take care of them on a case-by-case basis. The rate increase will apply to consumers inside Topeka’s city limits.

The city says it’s aware of the impact the rate hike will have on those who already struggle to pay their bills and says are assistance programs, like WaterShare, in place to help those who need it.