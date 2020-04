TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to cut their salaries.

Each council member will temporarily reduce their pay by 6%. Each of the nine council members makes $20,000 a year and the mayor makes $40,000.

Originally the council was going to cut only 3% but wanted to show leadership and offer more.

This is not related to the council considering cutting city staff’s wages by 3%. That will be discussed in a later meeting.