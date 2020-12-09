Topeka City Council votes yes on proposed 2% sales tax at Downtown Ramada

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City council members voted to approve a 2% sales tax to help pay for maintenance at the Downtown Ramada.

The sales tax would turn the Downtown Ramada Hotel into a Community Improvement District and add an additional 2% sales tax to the hotel.

The hotel is looking at starting $4 million worth of improvements. These include things like replacing windows, improving parking lots, replacing sprinkler systems, and upgrading elevator controls. The plans also include converting 50 hotel rooms into apartments, according to city documents.

The hotel’s owners will have their own financing for the project, but the new sales tax funds would help offset that cost as the money comes in, according to City Manager Brent Trout.