TOPEKA (KSNT) — The City of Topeka welcomed its newest manager Wednesday morning. Topeka City Council member Spencer Duncan stopped by 27 News to give us a recap on the process.

Wade was selected out of a pool of more than 40 candidates, which was narrowed down to four. He started his new position at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Wade’s contract for the position was approved at Tuesday night’s meeting. It will be for three years and includes Wade’s base salary which will be $200,000.

“It was a competitive process, but at the end of the day we thought Stephen was the best guy for the job at this point,” Duncan said.

Duncan is also chair of the committee going through American Rescue Plan applications. He said the next round of cuts is next week. They have $10 million to give and had $34 million in requests.

He also gave us an update on parking in downtown. Duncan said right now, they’re trying to figure out the parking garage situation. But he estimates he’ll have an answer of downtown parking as a whole within the next six months.