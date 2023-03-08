TOPEKA (KSNT) – Spencer Duncan, the representative for Topeka’s District 8, came onto the KSNT 27 News morning show to speak out about the progress the city is making on a multitude of issues.

To start, he spoke about the latest push to get rid of the potholes in Topeka. Back in August, the city said they were bringing in a company based out of Austin, “Roadway Asset Services.” They were paid $100,000 to come to the Top City and evaluate the state of our roads, as well as take inventory of them.

Duncan said that as of right now, some of that information provided by the company is being used while additional information is still being collected. So far, almost 8,000 potholes have been filled. This, compared to last year, when only 1,000 were repaired.

In addition to speaking on the pothole issue, Duncan provided some clarity on where the city is at right now with their “experience” with a company called “Sylver Consulting.” The city spent about $76,000 to have the company come in, speak and assess the issue with the homeless in Topeka, and help the city figure out how to best approach and actually fix the issue.

“The truth is, we have to start dealing with the homeless problem…the consultant will help give us a better direction to some of the ideas we already have and how to implement them,” Spencer said. “I think you’re going to see from some of us, including myself, some new ordinances and initiatives that find a balance between being passionate and empathetic to the problem, but also dealing with it.”

Duncan also touched on the “Rural Housing Incentive District” that is coming soon to 41st St. and Wanamaker, as well as his intention to run for re-election this year.