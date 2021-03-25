Topeka City Councilman Mike Padilla planning run for mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Councilman Mike Padilla said Thursday that he plans to announce a run for mayor.

The move comes after current Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced she will not be seeking another term in the position.

Working with diverse organizations in Topeka I have long understood the value of partnerships when addressing issues and conditions of concern in the community. The opportunity to engage, listen and work with others has been my way of finding how I can help… As a councilmember I know the hard work being done by the council and many others in the community. Mike Padilla, Topeka City Council

Padilla said he will formally announce his run for mayor Tuesday, March 30 at 9 a.m. at the Safe Streets and PARS offices, located at 2209 SW 29th St.