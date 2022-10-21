TOPEKA (KSNT) – A member of the Topeka City Council has put in his resignation, opening up a spot for a new face in the capital city’s leadership.

Councilman Mike Lesser of District 9 has resigned and will officially exit his position on the council as of Nov. 1, according to Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan. His replacement will be determined through an application process opening within a week of that date.

“My health and my family are fine. This was a difficult and emotional decision; however it was what was best for me and my family.” Councilman Mike Lesser

The Topeka City Clerk is responsible for publishing a notice of the vacancy in the official city newspaper saying that applications for the position are open, according to Duncan. The deadline for submitting applications will be 5 p.m., two weeks from the notice’s publication date.

All applications must be sent to the city clerk in City Hall at 215 SE 7th St., according to Duncan. Every application needs to include a statement of qualifications and personal background, address why the applicant wishes to serve in the office of council member and a statement addressing what the applicant sees as the number one problem facing Topeka city government and how the applicant would seek to address the problem if chosen to serve.

Each applicant must submit a $50 filing fee or send in a petition signed by 50 qualified electors from District 9, according to Duncan. The mayor and council members will publicly interview every applicant during the next regular council meeting after the application deadline unless an alternate date is decided upon.