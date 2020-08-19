Topeka city leaders clear up confusion about a scheduled special meeting regarding police department policies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka city leaders cleared up confusion Tuesday about the special meeting scheduled for next week.

Rumors have been going around Topeka that the city is trying to defund police at that meeting, but that’s the last thing city leaders said they want to do.

Some people said the proposals to be voted on will take away equipment from the police, make it harder for them to do their jobs, and defund the department. City leaders want to make it clear that the meeting is to have an open conversation and reiterate that the police department already follows the policies in the proposal.

“It really won’t change anything that we currently do for the police department,” city manager Brent Trout said. “I’ve asked Chief Cochran about it, will these things be any different? He says, ‘no we’re following those for best practices for our city and our police department.'”

The council will vote on prohibiting chokeholds. The department already has this as a policy but if passed next Tuesday, it would become city law.

The council will also vote on police best practices in Topeka related to a national initiative that says it will decrease police violence.

The Chief and city council said everything in that movement is already a department policy.

“Topeka is on a good path,” councilman Mike Padilla said. “We want everyone to help us on that path. We don’t need someone coming in from somewhere else to tell us how to conduct ourselves.”

The final item on the agenda is the idea of a citizen review board. There’s already a position for the city that lets people express concerns about the department. This would just take that another step further.

The council expects a big turnout with lots of public comment. They say because of that, there will be a hard end time of 10 p.m. and if the discussion needs to go further, they will schedule another meeting.

It’s possible the items couldn’t even get a vote if time doesn’t allow or council says they need more time or want to hear from the public.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on August 25. If you’re wanting to make public comment, you have to let the City Clerk’s office know by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting. Written public comment can be submitted by email or in writing to the City Clerk for attachments to the minutes. You can email cclerk@topeka.org or write a letter to 215 SE 7th Street, Room 166, Topeka, Kansas, 66603.