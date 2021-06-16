Topeka city leaders looking to improve handicap parking, creates survey

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The local Americans with Disabilities Act Council has made a survey with hopes to improve handicap accessible parking across Topeka and Shawnee County.

The group’s leaders are trying to find out how often people are parking in areas they shouldn’t, as well as other issues across town. Issues like the need for more van-accessible areas and accessibility to wheelchair ramps.

One ADA councilmember said she witnesses this firsthand while raising her son.

“He has motor skill developmental issues,” Joe Cheray, ADA councilmember, said. “So even with him trying to get out of the vehicle, even with him being fully functioning he still needs those handicap accessible areas when possible.”

If you would like to take the survey click here. The data collected will be presented to the Topeka City Council and it will highlight the biggest issues in the area.