Topeka city leaders pass ordinance to restrict homeless camping in public areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council made a decision on Tuesday evening on where homeless people can set up campsites in the city.

Council members passed the ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday.

The camping ordinance bans the homeless from staying on business doorways, specific commercial areas such as NOTO or downtown, and public infrastructures like overpasses or bus shelters.

While it might seem negative to the homeless, council member Sylvia Ortiz said the ban is more than just helping business owners, it’s also about getting the homeless back on their feet.

The city has helped them get resources such as identification cards.

If someone is found violating the ban, they can be hit with a $499 fine or 30 days in jail.