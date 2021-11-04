Topeka city manager announces departure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout has announced he will leave the City of Topeka at the end of 2021.

Trout was hired on October 30, 2017.

In a letter to the city Trout said the city has a “bright future,” and believes with the City Staff and Governing Body they were able to accomplish a lot during his tenure.

Trout said he would like to spend more time with his grandchildren.



“I have worked alongside Brent during some of Topeka’s most challenging times and he always

put this community first. I want to thank Brent for his service and I wish him the best in his

future steps. He will be sorely missed. The Governing Body looks forward to working closely

with Brent as we undergo this transition,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla.



According to a press release, the City staff and the Governing Body will discuss implementing a transition plan, to include determining Trout’s last day, during the November 9 City Council Meeting.

You can read Trout’s letter to the community below:



