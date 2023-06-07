Stephen Wade is set to become the new City Manager for Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s city manager is being paid during his extended leave of absence, the city confirmed Wednesday.

Stephen Wade is taking a leave of absence “for an undisclosed amount of time,” the city announced Tuesday.

“This relates to a personnel matter,” said Gretchen Spiker, city spokeswoman.

Stephen Wade has not stepped down. Wade is taking a leave of absence, and city charter requires an acting city manager be appointed when this type of event occurs.

The Topeka city council named an acting city manager, Richard Nienstedt, at their Tuesday city council meeting.

Wade started in his position on Sept. 14, 2022. He earns $200,000 per year.