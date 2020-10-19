Topeka City Manager Brent Trout highlights what’s happening in the city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout touched base with KSNT Monday morning and talked about issues facing the Capital City.

Trout said he has been pretty happy with the census response rate in the city and reminded citizens this allows the city to receive the proper federal funding.

Originally put on hold due to budget restrictions, the police academy is starting today with 15 new people enrolled.

Topeka has made a number of budget changes that feel good going into 2021, Trout said salaries shouldn’t change much.

Chief Bill Cochran retires: A look back at his time with TPD

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran will be retiring Jan. 1, 2021 and the city will be figuring out if they need to appoint an interim person or hire a new chief.

Topeka mayor to decide on run for Congress at first of year

The Mayor of Topeka, Michelle De La Isla, who is running as a candidate for Congress, will have to resign if she is elected. The deputy mayor would fill in and city council would go through and interview process. Should De La Isla win she would resign from the mayor position right before taking oath of office.