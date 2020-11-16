Topeka City Manager discusses issues facing Topeka, the mayor, a retiring police chief and a building pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout spoke with KSNT Monday morning and talked about the role of Topeka Mayor Michelle de la Isla after her loss in the Kansas 2nd District congress race and her return to the city’s helm.

De La Isla lost her bid in the race, but remains Topeka’s mayor.

“The ability to continue to work with Michelle is exciting, her role as mayor has been one that is one that I deal with on a regular basis, she provides guidance and does quite a bit of interaction with the community,” Topeka City Manager Brent Trout told KSNT.

There are also changes coming within the Topeka Police Department following the previously announced retirement of Police Chief Bill Cochran. The city announced it has named Bryan Wheeles as the Interim Police Chief.

“I will be evaluating the performance of Mr. Wheeles, looking at how he does in this new role. We’ve seen him as deputy chief, and he has excelled in that role,” Trout said. “We’re excited to see how he does and how he performs.”

With coronavirus numbers rising to record levels in the state of Kansas Trent said they would continue to try to keep people healthy.

“We have a number of employees working from home and we’ll continue that and even increase that where possible, just trying to keep our employees as safe as possible,” Trout said.

“At this point the county board of commissioners have made good decisions related to protecting people with masks, we want to let them continue to do their role, that’s been their role all along,” Trout said.