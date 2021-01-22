Topeka city manager is ‘hopeful’ courts will open soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout appeared on KSNT News Friday morning to discuss what is happening in the Capital City.

Trout wished Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla a quick recovery. The mayor was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week.

“I hope she continues to heal and gets better as soon as she can,” Trout said.

Trout expressed interest in getting the municipal court open and said he was “hopeful” that Shawnee County would see a decrease in the community transmission severity.

While there has been a slight improvement, Shawnee County remains in “uncontrolled” territory.

Trout told KSNT News that revenue sources for Topeka are strong.

You can watch the full interview above.