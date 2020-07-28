Topeka city manager, mayor set up meetings to discuss police reform

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s leadership wants to hear from you about police reform.

There will be a series of discussion forums held in August for the community to attend. The first is on Aug. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be a discussion with the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Program. SPCP launched in June 2018.

There will be another SPCP discussion the next day, Aug. 13 from 12 to 1 p.m. as well. Both of these meetings will be at the Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison Street.

Only 30 people will be allowed inside of the forum at one time.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla has called for a special city council meeting on the topic. That will be held on August 25 at 6 p.m.