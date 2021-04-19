Topeka City Manager says mask mandate will protect employees, $47M expected to come to city via American Rescue Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout told KSNT News Monday morning that the mask mandate will stay in effect in Topeka for city buildings. The mandate will remain in place through Apr. 30 at which time the mandate will be re-visited.

Trout said there are still city workers who have not been vaccinated and the rationale for keeping the mandate is to keep those employees safe.

“We are expecting about $47M to come to the city of Topeka,” Trout told KSNT News.

How that money will be divided and used is still up in the air as the city waits for guidance on how that money can be spent. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Trout addressed the pilot program that brought the Bird Scooters to the city and called them an opportunity to get around the city.