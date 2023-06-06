Stephen Wade is set to become the new City Manager for Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager is taking a leave of absence until further notice.

In a press release, the City of Topeka said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade announced at the city council meeting that he will be taking an extended leave of absence for an undisclosed amount of time.

Photo courtesy of the City of Topeka

The City of Topeka’s governing body took action at the city council meeting, temporarily naming Richard U. Nienstedt as acting City Manager. Nienstedt is from Ottawa, Kan., where he retired from his tenured position as Ottowa City Manager and City Administrator in March, 2023.

“I want to assure the Topeka community and the city’s dedicated staff, that I will honorably serve the city during this time,” Nienstedt said. “It is my priority to ensure the continuity of operations of the city, and I’m honored the Governing Body selected me for this temporary role.”

The governing body assures the community that no city business will be interrupted during this time, according to the press release.

Nienstedt took the role as acting City Manager Tuesday night, and will begin work in Topeka later in the week. The city said because this is relating to a personnel matter, they will not be commenting further.