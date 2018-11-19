Topeka City Manager talks city hall renovations, sales tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Brent Trout, Topeka City Manager was live on KSNT News to talk about what's next after the sales tax was approved, as well as renovations to city hall.

At their latest meeting, the Topeka City Council spent hours talking about how they need more money added to their budget for improvements on city hall.

In 2017, the Topeka City Council approved a project to renovate city hall with a total budget of $8.2 million.

The major price tag comes mostly from wanting to move the municipal court to the basement of city hall and renovating the city council chambers.

Trout also discussed what's next for the half-cent sales tax after it was approved in this year's midterm election.

Right now, it's being used for road maintenance.