Topeka City Manager will get help in the form of a chief of staff

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout announced during a Topeka City Council meeting last week that retired Police Chief Bill Cochran would become Chief of Staff to the City Manager.

The position pays anywhere from $125,000 to $135,000 annually.

Trout said the money for his salary will come from budgeted salary dollars from positions that have not been filled.