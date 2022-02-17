TOPEKA (KSNT) -Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, for the City of Topeka, announced early Thursday morning that all Topeka city offices and non-essential services will be closed after a winter storm moved through the area overnight making traveling difficult.

Municipal Court will also be closed today, according to Spiker.

Both Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier that walk-in reporting will be in effect in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County District Court will also be closed Thursday according to court administer Lea Dawn Welch.