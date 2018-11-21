Topeka city officials are asking for your help to reduce leaf litter
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - As we get deeper into fall, that means more and more leaves in our yard.
The City of Topeka is asking people to pay extra attention to where they're dumping those leaves.
One of the city's main concerns is when piles of leaves end up in front of storm drains.
This can cause the drains to become clogged whenever it rains or when snow and ice melt, allowing litter into the water supply.
The leaves can also clog pipes, and as we get closer to winter, that can prevent ice from melting, causing intersections to become slick.
The city says keeping the streets clear of leaves can prevent future maintenance problems for them and for homeowners.
"We just want people to be considerate and good neighbors," said City of Topeka spokesperson Molly Hadfield. "If you have leaves in your yard, that's fine. Just don't dump them into the street where it can become a problem."
Keeping your leaves out the streets can also help street sweeping crews clean streets more effectively.
If you're not quite sure what to do with them, the city recommends mulching or composting those leaves.
